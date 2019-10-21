Japan August all industry activity index 0.0% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by METI - 21 October 2019

Japan
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. The data is often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.

A flat reading above doesn't really scream out improving economic conditions in the Japanese economy. Q3 appears to be more of a stagnation period but with the sales tax hike introduced in October, Q4 will be the crucial test for Japan and its economy.

