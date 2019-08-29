Japan August consumer confidence index 37.1 vs 37.5 expected
Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 29 August 2019
- Prior 37.8
Slight delay in the release by the source. The index here measures the households' confidence on the economy, a minor indicator of financial confidence in some ways.
Yet another drop as the headline reading falls to its weakest level since April 2014. That continues to highlight weakening sentiment towards the Japanese economy and raises further questions ahead of the proposed sales tax hike in October.