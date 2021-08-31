Japan August consumer confidence index 36.7 vs 37.5 prior

Subscription Confirmed!
USDJPY falls to test the 100 day MA. Dip buyers lean against the key MA level
EURUSD runs higher after basing near 50% midpoint on the hourly chart yesterday
The NZD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as the NA session begins
Oil down 1% on the day, heads for biggest monthly drop since October last year
Cable closes in on key resistance as dollar languishes
ECB's Holzmann: Would advocate for slowdown of PEPP purchases in Q4
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4671 (vs. yesterday at 6.4677)
RBA monetary policy meeting next week - sneak peek preview
Some members of US Congress want Fed Chair Powell sacked
ECB's Holzmann says expects inflation to fall this year and the next