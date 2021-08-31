Japan August consumer confidence index 36.7 vs 37.5 prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 31 August 2021

A dip in Japanese consumer morale on the month but that is to be expected given the virus situation and state of emergency measures implemented across the country.


