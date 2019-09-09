Japan August economy watchers survey current conditions 42.8 vs 41.3 expected

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 9 September 2019





Prior 41.2

Outlook 39.7 vs 43.6 expected

Prior 44.3

Slight delay in the release by the source. Despite a mild improvement on sentiment towards current conditions, sentiment towards the outlook of the Japanese economy took a noticeable hit with the reading falling to its weakest level since March 2014.





That will offset the slightly better headline reading and continue to raise questions about the Japanese economic outlook ahead of the proposed sales tax hike next month.





The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.





