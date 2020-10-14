Japan August final industrial production +1.0% vs +1.7% m/m prelim

Latest data released by METI - 14 October 2020





Industrial production -13.8% vs -13.3% y/y prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here





A slightly lower revision sees Japanese factory output improve at a slower pace than initially estimated in August. The recovery in Japan is still very much gradual but at least it is still keeping pace somewhat in Q3 so that should offer some comfort to the BOJ.





But overall conditions are still seen far off compared to pre-virus levels, so there's that.