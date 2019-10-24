Japan August final leading index indicator 91.9 vs 91.7 prelim

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 24 October 2019





Coincident index 99.0 vs 99.3 prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary release can be found here . Despite the minor revision higher, the headline reading is still the weakest since November 2009 and that just reaffirms struggling conditions in the Japanese economy.





The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.



The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.





