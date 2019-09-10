Japan August preliminary machine tool orders -37.1% vs -33.0% y/y prior
Latest data released by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders' Association
- Prior -33.0%
The reading measures the change in total value of new orders placed with Japanese machine tool manufacturers. The capitulation in factory orders relative to a year ago basically sums up the direction the Japanese economy is headed in 2019 and the sluggishness in the economy looks set to continue for some time still amid trade tensions and the global slowdown.