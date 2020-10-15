Japan August tertiary industry index +0.8% vs +1.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by METI - 15 October 2020

  • Prior -0.5%; revised to +0.1%
Slight delay in the release by the source. The data her basically measures activity in retail, communications and other service industries in Japan.

The continued improvement is encouraging, as it reaffirms the gradual recovery in the domestic economy. That said, the overall index is still 8.8% down relative to a year ago. So, that points to how much more catch-up needs to be done to hit pre-virus levels.
