Japan August tertiary industry index +0.8% vs +1.5% m/m expected
Latest data released by METI - 15 October 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. The data her basically measures activity in retail, communications and other service industries in Japan.
- Prior -0.5%; revised to +0.1%
The continued improvement is encouraging, as it reaffirms the gradual recovery in the domestic economy. That said, the overall index is still 8.8% down relative to a year ago. So, that points to how much more catch-up needs to be done to hit pre-virus levels.