Japan August tertiary industry index +0.4% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Latest data released by METI - 15 October 2019





Slight delay in the release by the source. The statistic basically measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month.







A mild increase but at least it continues to highlight that services are still performing decently in the Japanese economy despite weakness seen in manufacturing/factory activity.





Nonetheless, overall economic conditions remain more fragile and we'll see how things will fare after the October sales tax hike.



