Japan August tertiary industry index +0.4% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by METI - 15 October 2019

Tertiary JP
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. The statistic basically measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month.

A mild increase but at least it continues to highlight that services are still performing decently in the Japanese economy despite weakness seen in manufacturing/factory activity.

Nonetheless, overall economic conditions remain more fragile and we'll see how things will fare after the October sales tax hike.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose