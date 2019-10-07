Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for August

Despite trade woes Japan has inflows from offshore investments.

BoP Current Account Balance Y 2157.7bn

expected Y 2069.5bn, prior Y 1999.9bn

BoP Current Account Adjusted 1720.3bn yen

expected Y 1682.1bn, prior Y 1647.1bn

Trade Balance BoP basis 50.9bn yen

expected Y 34.6bn, prior Y -74.5bn





As I said in the preview of today's economic calendar none of the Japanese data was likely to move the yen too much. Which is not an out on a limb forecast by any stretch, I'll admit. Anyway, yeah. yen barely moving so far. 10 point range or so.







