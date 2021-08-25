Japan Budget requests for fiscal 2022 are expected to hit a record high

In the Japanese media, an item on expected record budget requests across Japanese ministries and agencies. Fiscal 2022 expected to total over 110 trillion yen ($1 trillion) for the first time.

Says due to rising debt-servicing costs amid the coronavirus pandemic

citing unnamed government sources

The requests for the year starting next April, to be filed by next Tuesday

Would hit a record high for the fourth straight year.

Japan's Finance Ministry will draft the initial budget in December

the parliament will then debate







