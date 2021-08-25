Japan Budget requests for fiscal 2022 are expected to hit a record high

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

In the Japanese media, an item on expected record budget requests across Japanese ministries and agencies. Fiscal 2022 expected to total over 110 trillion yen ($1 trillion) for the first time.

  • Says due to rising debt-servicing costs amid the coronavirus pandemic
  • citing unnamed government sources
  • The requests for the year starting next April, to be filed by next Tuesday
  • Would hit a record high for the fourth straight year.
Japan's Finance Ministry will draft the initial budget in December
  • the parliament will then debate


