Japan Budget requests for fiscal 2022 are expected to hit a record high
In the Japanese media, an item on expected record budget requests across Japanese ministries and agencies. Fiscal 2022 expected to total over 110 trillion yen ($1 trillion) for the first time.
- Says due to rising debt-servicing costs amid the coronavirus pandemic
- citing unnamed government sources
- The requests for the year starting next April, to be filed by next Tuesday
- Would hit a record high for the fourth straight year.
Japan's Finance Ministry will draft the initial budget in December
- the parliament will then debate