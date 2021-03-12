Japan - Business Sentiment Index for large manufacturers plunged in Q1

Japan's Business Sentiment Index survey showed a bare positive for Q1

1.6 (from 21.6 in Q4 2020)

amidst the latest state of emergency for Tokyo and other areas (11 prefectures in total) over COVID-19 infections (which has since been sacaled back and only covers the Tokyo metropolitan region now, its set to finish on March 21)

The 'All Industry' sentiment measure was negative for the quarter

-4.5 vs. 11.6 in Q4 2020

first negative for 3 quarters

this for firms capitalized at ¥1 bn or more

The index for nonmanufacturers

-7.4 (from 6.7)

negative for the first time in 3 quarters

---

The survey (conducted by the Finance Ministry and Cabinet Office) covered 13,969 companies capitalized at ¥10 million or more, with 10,912, or 78.1%, responding by Feb. 15.



Figures are calculated by subtracting the percentage of firms reporting worsening conditions from those observing improvements.







Data was out earlier in Japan today.