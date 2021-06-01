Japan capex data out earlier - recap - firms hoarding cash?

The data from earlier in the session is here: Japan data - capex and profits for Q1 2021

A Japanese finance ministry official said on the business spending data that some firms were seen putting off unnecessary investments in favor of holding onto cash.

Echoed by:

"Non-manufacturers have likely been building up cash positions rather than committing to spending for reinforcing safety, pushing back their capital expenditure plans beyond the fiscal year-end," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.







