Capital spending comes in at down 3.5% vs. expected -2.5% y/y, prior 7.1%

Capital spending excl. software is -5.0% y/y vs. expected -2.0% y/y, prior 7.7%

Company profits -4.6%, prior -5.3% y/y

Company sales -6.4%, prior -2.6% y/y

Another indication of the weakness in Japan's economy into the end of the year. But never mind, 2020 has started off so well!