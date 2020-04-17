Japan cash handouts to cost more than ¥14 trillion

Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, comments





Handout applications will be available online

Will set up virus testing centers in each region

Expanded state of emergency to nationwide in order to minimise travel

Will judge whether or not to extend state of emergency beyond 6 May after hearing opinions from experts







See here for global coronavirus case data

In any case, I can't help but to think how all of this is going to be paid for in the future. As the saying goes, spending is taxing. And hiking the sales tax has already proven to be a problem in Japan over the past few years, what more moving forward.

The headline relates to the ¥100,000 cash handout to every citizen in the country in dealing with the fallout from the epidemic. The fact that it is done online shows the urgency in which the government wants to get the money to the people.