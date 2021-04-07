Japan chief cabinet secretary Kato comments on CVC proposal on Toshiba
The Wall Street Journal had the news earlier that CVC Capital Partners (a private equity firm) had expressed interest in Japanese conglomerate Toshiba
- Toshiba said it received a proposal for acquisition
- deal could be valued at more than $20 billion if completed
- Toshiba said it would seek further details
- (Toshiba's market capitalization is around ¥1.7 trillion - i.e approx $15.8 bn)
Kato says any takeover by a foreign company would require approval, and Toshiba would need to ensure its infrastructure work in progress in Japan would not be disrupted