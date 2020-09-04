Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga all but locked in to succeed Abe Shinzo as PM

Bloomberg with the report on Suga, judging him "all but assured to succeed ailing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as premier later this month".

Link here for more (article is mainly about Suga dealing with strained US-China relations and Japan's place in them. 

Meanwhile, Reuters have this on Suga's budget intentions:
  • Suga signaled readiness to compile a third extra budget to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic if he succeeds outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
