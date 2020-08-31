Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga intends to continue with Abenomics, response to coronavirus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

More from Japanese media on the jockeying to replace soon to retire Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Earlier reports of Suga to announce his candidacy on Wednesday.
Now adding he'll also announce his intention to continue with 'Abenomics' and the current repose to COVID-19.

The most notable feature of Abenomics is the prolonged and pronounced easing policies from the Bank of Japan.  


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose