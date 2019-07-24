Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga on Russia, China entering Japan's air space
This is related to the story on South Korea firing warning shots at Russian aircraft yesterday:
Suga:
- Japan govt can't comment on intentions of Russia, China entering Japan air space
Yeah, the lack of comment from Japan on this was curious yesterday. The islands overflown by the Russian plane are the subject of an ownership dispute between SK and Japan. And yet not comment from Japan. Until now.
--
Suga goes on, on disparate topics:
- Japan-South Korea relations are in 'very severe' state
- Very concerned about situation in Hormuz Strait
- Can't comment on what Japan is planning to do with regard to US - proposed maritime coalition in Middle East