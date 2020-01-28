Japan confirms coronavirus case of person who has not been to Wuhan/China

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The person is a bus driver with no travel history to China


ForexLive
The case in point refers to a bus driver who drove a bus with tourists from Wuhan.

This is one to mark down as a person-to-person transmission case, which we know that the virus is capable of. Just be mindful that some news sources are reporting of the case being with "no Wuhan contact" - which is a bit misleading as there is a fair distinction.

Update: Japan now confirms its 5th case of the new coronavirus as well.

