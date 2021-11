Kyodo News reports on the matter

The case above relates to a man in his 30s that have arrived from Namibia.











The question now is whether or not omicron has been actively circulating long enough to see a major spike in infections (that is yet undetected maybe).

I mentioned it before, don't be surprised to see more and more countries report findings of the variant as there has already been a precedent set by delta.