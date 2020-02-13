Japan confirms first death from the new coronavirus

Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
Cable rises back above 1.3000 as traders digest Javid's resignation
EUR/JPY flirts with drop towards lowest levels since October last year
Cable in its own little world, ignores risk-off environment
USD/JPY falls to fresh session low as risk aversion deepens
There's not much left stopping EUR/USD from a further drop after break of 1.0900
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Thursday February 13 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 12 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiry information for February 11, 2020
FX option expiries for Friday February 07 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday February 06 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
ECB's de Cos: Policy to remain highly accommodative for prolonged period of time
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9785 (vs. yesterday at 6.9718)
RBA Governor Lowe says the outlook for the Australian economy is improving
Bank of Canada Governor Poloz says CAD economy in a pretty good place
RBNZ's Hawkesby says RBNZ has a genuine neutral bias on interest rates