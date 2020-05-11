Japan considering lifting the state of emergency in most Japanese prefectures this month
Weekend news out of Japan, with the government considering ending the declaration in 34 of the country's 47 prefectures as early as Thursday if they meet certain conditions
- such as seeing fewer infections every week
- and having sufficient medical and monitoring systems
Will persist with urging caution in Tokyo and some other areas:
- Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Ibaraki, Ishikawa, Gifu, Aichi and Kyoto.