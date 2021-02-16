Japan Core Machinery Orders for December +5.2% m/m (expected -6.1%)
expected -6.1%, prior +1.5% m/m
The Government has rtasied its assessment on machinery orders in response to this better data.
A caveat with this data point each month is it is highly volatile. Still +11.8% y/y is good news. the data is indicative of capex 6 to 9 months ahead.
After its move above 106 earlier and highs over 106.20 (briefly) USD/JPY is little changed circa 106.10.