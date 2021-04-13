Japan Core Machinery Orders for February -8.5% m/m (vs. expected 2.5%)
Core Machinery Orders data are used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
Japan Core Machinery Orders for February a big miss at -8.5% m/m
- expected 2.5%, prior -4.5% m/m
- second consecutive m/m fall
and comes in at -7.1% y/y
- expected 2.4%, prior 1.5% y/y
This is a volatile data series but still, a big miss on what was the survey central expected.
On the basis of the results the Japanese government has:
- cut its machinery orders assessment
- said that the uptick in machine orders is stalling