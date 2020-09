Japan Core Machinery Orders for July come in at up 6.3% m/m

expected 2.0%, prior -7.6% m/m

expected -18.1%, prior -22.5% y/y

Yen is barely responsive. Aisa FX should pick up a little in the next hour or so.

and -16.2% y/yThe data is used as an indicator to capex in Japan for around 6 to 9 months ahead.