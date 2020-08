Japan Core Machinery Orders for June -7.6% m/m

expected 2.0%, prior 1.7%

-22.5 % y/y

expected -17.5%, prior -16.3% y/y

Along with the data the government says it has cut its assessment on machinery orders, says they are declining (which is what the data is saying, yes).





Yen has shown a little strength on the session so far, USD/JPY has dropped under its US timezone lows.