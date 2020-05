Not as bad as expected, data from Japan - Core Machinery Orders for March

-0.4% m/m

expected -6.7%, prior 2.3% m/m

-0.7% y/y



expected -8.6%, prior -2.4% y/y

A capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead. The data point is a volatile one. March saw a number of 'big ticket' items ordered says a Japanese government official on the result.