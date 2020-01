The data point is a capex indicator for Japan in the 6 to 9 months ahead

Core Machinery Orders for November +18.0% m/m … HUGE BEAT

expected +2.9%, prior -6.0% m/m

+5.3 % y/y ditto

expected -5.3%, prior -6.1% y/y

That m/m - yowza, huge. Its the first m/m rise in 5 months and what a jump!

more to come