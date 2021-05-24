Japan coronavirus - hospitals in Osaka running out of beds, doctors warn of a “system collapse

Beds and ventilators are running low, with  doctors warning of a "system collapse" due to the acceleration of COVID-19 case numbers in the prefecture. 

  • Osaka Prefecture has 9 million people
  • 3,849 new positive tests in the week to Thursday (May 20)
  • By Thursday, 96% of the 348 hospital beds Osaka reserves for serious virus cases were in use
Says the Japan Times:
  • 14% of the prefecture's 13,770 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, leaving the majority to fend for themselves. 
  • Tokyo's latest hospitalization rate, in comparison, is 37%.
  • A government advisory panel sees rates of less than 25% as a trigger to consider imposition of a state of emergency.
Based on these sorts of numbers it appears likely an extension of the Osaka State of Emergency is likely. 

