Japan could make state of emergency announcement as soon as Thursday - report

Fuji News Network reports on the matter

This seems more of an inevitability now, with the expected start date said to be on 9 January i.e. this coming Saturday and last for about a month. The state of emergency will cover Tokyo and its neighbouring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.





The other details are still being ironed out with the latest being that the government does not intend to place any restrictions on schools.