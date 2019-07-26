Japan could take further action against South Korea on trade as soon as August 2

Kyodo press (via Reuters) is reporting Japan could remove South Korea from white list status next week.

The 'white list', in effect, allows Japan trade to take place with countries on it with minimal restrictions. Removal from the white list would further hamper trade with South Korea.

The removal proposal could go to Cabinet Friday next week

If Cabinet approves, would take effect 21 days from then

Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga said that as yet nothing had been decided.

---

There are currently 27 countries on Japan's white list including Germany, Britain and the United States.







