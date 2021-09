Japan inflation data for August

National CPI -0.4% y/y, expected -0.3%, prior was -0.3%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.0% y/y, expected 0.0%, prior was -0.2%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.5% y/y, prior was -0.6%

Core inflation (CPI excluding Fresh Food) at 0.0% for the month, its the first time not below zero since July 2020.





As a reminder the Bank of Japan target for core inflation is 2%.