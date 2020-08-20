Japan CPI data for July, headline 0.3% y/y (vs. expected 0.3%)

National CPI 0.3% y/y vs. expected 0.3%, prior was 0.1%

  • National CPI 0.0% y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.1%, prior was 0.0%
  • National CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.4% y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.4%
The Bank of Japan target for core inflation is 2%. Which has not been in sight for many, many years and remains elusive. 

The next BOJ policy meeting is scheduled for September 16 and 17. 

This meeting is not accompanied by an update to the Bank's 'Outlook Report' update.


This pic of Governor Kuroda is a bit of a summary of the most recent outlook for Japan's economy.
