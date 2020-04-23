Japan CPI data for March - headline inflation 0.4% y/y (vs. expected 0.4%)

Inflation data from Japan

National CPI 0.4% y/y

expected 0.4%, prior was 0.4%

National CPI 0.4% y/y excluding Fresh Food

expected 0.4%, prior was 0.6%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.6% y/y

expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%





----

Inflation way below the Bank of Japan target, as always. The Bank meet next week: