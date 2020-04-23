Japan CPI data for March - headline inflation 0.4% y/y (vs. expected 0.4%)
Inflation data from Japan
National CPI 0.4% y/y
- expected 0.4%, prior was 0.4%
National CPI 0.4% y/y excluding Fresh Food
- expected 0.4%, prior was 0.6%
National CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.6% y/y
- expected 0.6%, prior was 0.6%
Inflation way below the Bank of Japan target, as always. The Bank meet next week:
- BOJ will shorten its policy meeting to one day only
- BOJ is considering further downgrades to its assessment of the economy