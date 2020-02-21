Japan CPI data from earlier - strip out the sales tax and core was 0.4% only
Japanese national inflation data for janu January was published earlier:
- Japan CPI data for January, headline inflation 0.7% y/y (expected 0.7%)
- Japan January inflation data still way below target - recap
Reuters have run some numbers:
- Stripping out the impact of a sales tax hike to 10% from 8% in October and some other policy steps, the core CPI index rose 0.4% in January from a year earlier
- and the core-core inflation index rose 0.6%, both unchanged from December
Plenty of work to do from the BOJ still.
--
ps. That 'core-core' excludes food and energy prices and is closely watched by the Bank of Japan