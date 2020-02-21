Japan CPI data from earlier - strip out the sales tax and core was 0.4% only

Japanese national inflation data for janu January was published earlier:

Reuters have run some numbers:

Stripping out the impact of a sales tax hike to 10% from 8% in October and some other policy steps, the core CPI index rose 0.4% in January from a year earlier

and the core-core inflation index rose 0.6%, both unchanged from December





Plenty of work to do from the BOJ still.

--

ps. That 'core-core' excludes food and energy prices and is closely watched by the Bank of Japan



