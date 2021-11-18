Japan CPI for October: Headline 0.1% y/y (vs. expected 0.5%)

Inflation in Japan has been missing target (below it, by a long way) for many years. No transitory inflation here.

Headline :

expected 0.5%, prior was 0.2%

Core measures:

expected 0.1%, prior was 0.1%

expected -0.6%, prior was -0.5%

Energy prices in the month rose 11.3% y/y, as you'd expect with surging oil. Compared with September's +7.4% y/y.

Japan is a huge net importer of energy.





The Bank of Japan target for core inflation is sustainable 2%, there is nothing in this data to suggest they are even getting close. Very accommodative policy will remain from the BOJ.









