Japan CPI for October: Headline 0.1% y/y (vs. expected 0.5%)
Inflation in Japan has been missing target (below it, by a long way) for many years. No transitory inflation here.
Headline:National CPI 0.1% y/y,
expected 0.5%, prior was 0.2%
Core measures:National CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.1% y/y,
expected 0.1%, prior was 0.1%
expected -0.6%, prior was -0.5%
Energy prices in the month rose 11.3% y/y, as you'd expect with surging oil. Compared with September's +7.4% y/y.
Japan is a huge net importer of energy.
The Bank of Japan target for core inflation is sustainable 2%, there is nothing in this data to suggest they are even getting close. Very accommodative policy will remain from the BOJ.
---Tokyo area inflation comes out 3 weeks prior to the national data: Tokyo inflation data for October: Headline 0.1% y/y (vs. expected 0.5%)