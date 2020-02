Japan Industrial Production

final 1.2% m/m

preliminary was 1.3% m/m, prior -1.0%

final -3.1% y/y

preliminary was -3.0% y/y, prior -8.2%

Capacity utilization is -0.4% (prior -0.3%)





We got the Q4 GDP earlier, the flash reading, very poor indeed and Q1 is not likely to be much improved given developments since: