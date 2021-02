Industrial Production for December (final)

-1 % m/m

preliminary was -1.6% m/m, prior -0.5%



preliminary was -3.2% y/y, prior -3.9% -2.6 % y/y

Capacity utilisation +0.8% m/m





Factory output improved from November and also from the preliminary reading for December. Further adding to the less dire numbers out of Japan today.