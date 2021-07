PPI for June +0.6% m/m

expected 0.6%, prior 0.7% m/m

For the y/y, +5.0% vs. expected 4.7%, prior 4.9% y/y





The PPI was previously referred to as the Corporate Goods Price Index - i.e. what business charge each other (and government) ... i.e. wholesale level inflation (to simplify).





Also included in the data release is an inflation indicator, the Domestic final good index which has come in at 2.0% y/y ... which is way, way above the official CPI.