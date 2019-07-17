Japan data - June trade balance shows exports fell worse than expected

Japan June Trade balance: 589.5bn yen

expected Y 403.5bn, prior was Y -968.3bn

Trade balance (adjusted) is -14.4bn yen: expected Y -153.2bn, prior was Y -609.1bn

Exports -6.7% y/ y: expected -5.4%, prior was -7.8% - exports hit by trade wars

Imports -5.2% y/y: expected -0.2%, prior was -1.5%

Super ugly imports number too. The silver lining I guess is that the collapse in imports offset the drop in exports so much that the trade balance went into surplus from May's deficit.





Any talk of the curtailing of easy monetary policy in Japan is way off base.







