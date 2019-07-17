Japan data - June trade balance shows exports fell worse than expected
Japan June Trade balance: 589.5bn yen
expected Y 403.5bn, prior was Y -968.3bn
- Trade balance (adjusted) is -14.4bn yen: expected Y -153.2bn, prior was Y -609.1bn
- Exports -6.7% y/y: expected -5.4%, prior was -7.8% - exports hit by trade wars
- Imports -5.2% y/y: expected -0.2%, prior was -1.5%
Super ugly imports number too. The silver lining I guess is that the collapse in imports offset the drop in exports so much that the trade balance went into surplus from May's deficit.
Any talk of the curtailing of easy monetary policy in Japan is way off base.