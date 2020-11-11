Japan data: Machine orders -1.0% m/m and PPI -0.2% m/m

Japan PPI, October -0.2% m/m and -2.1% y/y

  • expected -0.1%, prior -0.2% m/m

  • expected -2.0%, prior -0.8% y/y

  • Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

  • In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI. 

2350 GMT Japan machinery orders for September -1% m/m and -12% y/y

  • expected -1% m/m, prior +0.2%
  • expected -12.0% y/y, prior -15.2%   

