Japan data: Machine orders -1.0% m/m and PPI -0.2% m/m
Japan PPI, October -0.2% m/m and -2.1% y/y
expected -0.1%, prior -0.2% m/m
expected -2.0%, prior -0.8% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
2350 GMT Japan machinery orders for September -1% m/m and -12% y/y
- expected -1% m/m, prior +0.2%
- expected -12.0% y/y, prior -15.2%