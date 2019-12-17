Japan data, November exports -7.9% y/y vs. -8.9% expected

Trade balance data

Japan trade balance for November Y -82.1bn, not as bad as expected

expected Y -355.5bn, prior Y -15.7bn

Trade balance adjusted Y -60.8bn, not as bad as expected

expected Y -56.4bn, prior Y -34.7bn

Exports -7.9% y/y, not as bad as expected

expected -8.9% y/y, prior -9.2%

Imports -15.7% y/y, much worse than expected

expected -12.8% y/y, prior -14.8%

"Not as bad as expected" is, of course, code for 'here is the latest data from Japan'.

The drop in exports in November makes it 12 consecutive months of falls.





Japanese exports to:

the US are -12.9% y/y in November

to China -5.4% y/y

to Asia -5.7%

Yen not doing much at all upon the release