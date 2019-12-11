Japan data - PPI for November +0.2% vs expected +0.1%

The PPI is a guide to business level inflation (not consumer level)

For, November, comes in at +0.2% m/m

expected 0.1%

prior 1.1%

For the y/y, comes in at +0.1%

prior +0.4%

As part of the release is a guide to consumer level inflation, the 'domestic final goods price' index, which fell 0.1% y/y





If the BOJ is intent on hitting its 2i% inflation goal you'd have to think such results will keep easy monetary policy on the boil, with perhaps more to come? Next BOJ meeting is December 18 and 19.







