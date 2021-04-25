Japan data - PPI Services for March 0.7% y/y (expected 0.0%, prior -0.1%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Yen has been barely changed so far this Monday and remains so. 

This is a very strong number for this economic indicator. The services PPI measures the change in price of services sold in the wholesale market. Price increases at the wholesale level like this should prompt higher consumer prices further ahead. Should being the word; the question in Japan is if they will, of course. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose