Japan data - Reuters Tankan shows some improvement but still dour sentiment

Japan data shows the manufacturing index for  November at -13 vs. -26 in the previous month 

its best since February but still net pessimistic.

Non manufacturing index -13 
  • from -16 in October 

The Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey of leading Japanese companies
  • It polls around 500 large- and mid-sized non-financial companies
  • Gives a heads up to what the Bank of Japan Tankan report might look like, which only comes out once a quarter. 
