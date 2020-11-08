Japan data - Reuters Tankan shows some improvement but still dour sentiment

Japan data shows the manufacturing index for November at -13 vs. -26 in the previous month

its best since February but still net pessimistic.





Non manufacturing index -13

from -16 in October





The Reuters Tankan is a monthly survey of leading Japanese companies

It polls around 500 large- and mid-sized non-financial companies

Gives a heads up to what the Bank of Japan Tankan report might look like, which only comes out once a quarter.

