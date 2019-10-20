Japan data - September exports drop 5.2% y/y vs. -3.6% expected
A big miss for exports in the Japanese trade balance data for Sep.
Y -123.0bn
- expected Y 54.0bn, prior Y -143.5bn
Trade balance adjusted Y -97.0bn
- expected Y -178.1bn, prior Y -116.7bn
exports -5.2% y/y
- expected -3.6% y/y, prior -8.2%
imports -1.5%
- expected -1.5% y/y, prior -11.9%
Some pretty poor results … and an improvement from August!
By country/region …. exports to the US -7.9% y/y
- to China -5.7% y/y
- to Asia -7.8% y/y
- to the EU -0.4% y/y
Yen is barley changed on the data, and for the day so far 9and thus the week)