Japan data - Tertiary Industry Index for December: -0.4% m/m (expected -0.6%, prior -0.6%)

This economic indicator basically measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month and is often touted as a leading index for the health or otherwise of the Japanese economy.

While still showing m/m shrinkage its

not as bad as the previous month (revised from -0.7% to -0.6%) a beat on expectations

The data on Monday out of Japan was also not as dire as expected.





Over past days the yen has weakened markedly, taking USD/JPY back above 105.50 here during trade in Asia today. Yen crosses have been even more spectacular, AUD and NZD/JPY are behaving as barometers for the 'reflation trade' as vaccine distribution spreads and the prospect of further stimulus yet to come heightens.





AUD/JPY:



