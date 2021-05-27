Japan data - May 2021 Tokyo headline CPI -0.4 % y/y (vs. expected -0.5%, prior -0.6%)

Tokyo inflation data for May - Tokyo area CPI 

(national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks). 

  • Tokyo CPI -0.4% y/y, expected -0.5%, prior was -0.6%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food -0.2% y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.2%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.1% y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was 0.0%

Other data out at the same time:
Yen response is barely noticeable. Overnight there was a huge move lower for the currency as US data improved and the UST-JGB bond spread widened. Chatter of further BOJ support was a factor also. Meanwhile BoE MPC member made a few hawkish comments that helped GBP surge, combine that with the USD/JPY motoring higher and GBP/JPY rocketed. 


