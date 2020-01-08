Japan December consumer confidence index 39.1 vs 39.5 expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 8 January 2020


ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. The index here measures the households' confidence on the economy. A minor indicator of financial confidence.

A little weaker-than-expected but it is an improvement to the November reading, with the latest being the highest since May last year. It reaffirms some improving sentiment towards the Japanese economy but overall conditions remain vulnerable to potential hiccups still.

